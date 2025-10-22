8 Aftershocks Rattle Kamchatka After Powerful Earthquake

At least eight aftershocks were recorded off the coast of Russia’s Far East Kamchatka peninsula in the past 24 hours, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Wednesday, nearly three months after the most powerful earthquake to hit the area in more than 70 years.

Ranging from magnitude 3.6 to 4.8, the aftershocks followed the July 30 magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck off Kamchatka’s eastern coast. ​​Russian scientists said the southern part of Kamchatka shifted up to 2 meters (6 feet) southeast due to the quake, the strongest on record since 1952.

One of the tremors was felt in local towns, the Emergency Ministry said.

Regional seismologists also reported a magnitude 5.5 quake near the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the peninsula’s southeast coast.

Tremors there reached up to four on the local intensity scale, but no tsunami alert was issued.

U.S. Geological Survey data located at least three of the latest quakes over an eight-hour period southeast of the southern Kamchatka naval town of Vilyuchinsk.

The largest, at magnitude 5.1, struck around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time at a depth of 74 kilometers (46 miles).

Two others, at magnitudes 4.7 and 4.4, were registered at shallower depths of between 35 and 56.5 kilometers (22 and 35 miles).