Putin Likely Lets Gerasimov Stay On as Top General After Hitting Retirement Age

President Vladimir Putin likely extended the military service of General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of Russia’s armed forces, after he turned 70, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Monday, citing sources close to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
Under normal circumstances, Gerasimov, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, would have reached the mandatory retirement age.
However, in March 2021, Putin signed a law removing the mandatory retirement age for senior presidential appointees, allowing them to remain in office past age 70 if they choose.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has not publicly commented on Gerasimov’s reported military service extension
If confirmed, the general would become at least the fourth known senior Russian military and security official to keep his role despite hitting the mandatory retirement age. Russia’s top police investigator, Alexander Bastrykin, for example, is 72.
Analysts told Vedomosti that the Kremlin is likely “satisfied” with Gerasimov’s performance throughout the three and a half years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
As chief of Russia’s General Staff, a post which he has held since November 2012, Gerasimov directly oversees military operations. In 2023, Gerasimov was appointed as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.