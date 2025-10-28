Gerasimov Says Russia Encircled Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Experts and Pro-War Bloggers Doubt It.

Military experts and Russian pro-war bloggers have dismissed what they say are inaccurate claims by Russia’s top general that Kyiv’s forces were encircled near the embattled cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, which Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

In footage released by the Kremlin on Sunday, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin that up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were “encircled” near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Pokrovsk, one of Kyiv’s last major strongholds in the Donetsk region.

“This does not correspond to reality at all,” military expert Ivan Stupak, a former officer of Ukraine's SBU security service, told The Moscow Times of Gerasimov’s assertion.

Even some Russian military correspondents questioned Gerasimov’s statement even though “they often go along with Russian propaganda in certain cases,” Stupak noted.

In a post entitled “Enemies have once again infiltrated Comrade Gerasimov’s encirclement,” the pro-war Telegram channel Voyennyy Osvedomitel' (Military Informant) told its 620,000 followers that there are currently “no encirclements.”

“It is highly unlikely that a multi-thousand-strong Ukrainian force is still entrenched within the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Modern realities are such that fighting is conducted by small infantry units, both in defense and in offense,” the post said.

This also “applies to Kupiansk, where 18 Ukrainian battalions were reported to be encircled,” it added.

“Perhaps Gerasimov, with his boastful ‘ahead-of-time’ reports, is once again running ahead of the situation, hoping that the reality on the ground will soon catch up with his accounts,” Voyennyy Osvedomitel' said.