Russia Grounds Siberian Airline Following Fatal Crash

Russian authorities have banned the regional carrier Angara Airlines from operating commercial passenger flights starting next week, Russia’s aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said Monday.
The grounding follows an Angara An-24 crash in July, when all 48 people on board were killed after the aircraft went down while attempting to land in the Amur region.
Rosaviatsia suspended Angara’s aircraft maintenance certificate and later withdrew approval for its flight training center after the accident.
Monday’s statement said Angara Airlines’ operating license would be revoked, effectively grounding the Irkutsk-based carrier. The carrier has stopped all ticket sales after Nov. 1.
Passengers who bought tickets for flights after Nov. 5 will receive a full refund or can rebook their trips on partner airlines, the regulator said.
The company operated mostly Soviet-built Antonov An-24 and An-26 aircraft to serve a network of short regional routes across eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East.
Rosaviatsia said other domestic carriers, including IrAero and Aurora Airlines, would take over Angara’s routes, including flights from Irkutsk and Khabarovsk to small remote towns accessible only by air.
Aviation safety experts say small regional carriers often operate under challenging weather and infrastructure conditions, with aging aircraft and limited spare parts.
Founded in 2000, Angara had been one of the few airlines maintaining air links between isolated Siberian settlements where rail and road connections are limited or nonexistent.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.