Putin Does Not Vacation and Sleeps Only a Few Hours a Day, Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin does not take vacations and sleeps only “a few hours a day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Asked whether the president planned to rest on his 73rd birthday on Oct. 7, Peskov replied: “No, he simply cannot afford to take a holiday.”

Putin is due to travel to Tajikistan on Oct. 9 for a state visit with President Emomali Rahmon.

“Honestly, sometimes it’s hard for me to understand where he finds so much strength,” Peskov told the state-run TASS news agency. “He is always at the peak of concentration. And he sleeps just a few hours a day, without exaggeration. I cannot understand it either.”

Putin himself has previously said he usually sleeps about six hours a night, sometimes less.