Putin Does Not Vacation and Sleeps Only a Few Hours a Day, Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin does not take vacations and sleeps only “a few hours a day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
Asked whether the president planned to rest on his 73rd birthday on Oct. 7, Peskov replied: “No, he simply cannot afford to take a holiday.”
Putin is due to travel to Tajikistan on Oct. 9 for a state visit with President Emomali Rahmon.
“Honestly, sometimes it’s hard for me to understand where he finds so much strength,” Peskov told the state-run TASS news agency. “He is always at the peak of concentration. And he sleeps just a few hours a day, without exaggeration. I cannot understand it either.”
Putin himself has previously said he usually sleeps about six hours a night, sometimes less.
His last publicly known vacation was in 2021, when he twice traveled to Siberia with then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The Kremlin at the time released photographs of the two men hiking in the taiga and fishing. Putin later claimed they camped in a tent where “bears came close.”
Putin has not taken a holiday since launching Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Peskov said last month that the president no longer has “full-fledged” breaks, although he sometimes manages to take a few days off. When his schedule allows, he swims in the Black Sea in Sochi, according to the Kremlin.
Putin occasionally disappears from public view. In November 2024, he was not seen at public events for nearly two weeks, at a time of escalated tensions with the West after Washington authorized Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia.
During these periods of asbence, the Kremlin is believed to maintain the appearance of activity by releasing footage of pre-recorded meetings.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.