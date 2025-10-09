Kremlin Adviser Says U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Still Alive, Contradicting Deputy Foreign Minister

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Thursday that efforts by Russia and the United States to reach a peace deal in Ukraine were still alive, directly contradicting comments from a top Foreign Ministry official who claimed a day earlier that the diplomatic momentum from August’s Alaska summit had faded.

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, talks that at the time had been billed as an opportunity to break a deadlock in Ukraine peace negotiations. However, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, and Trump has since adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow, repeatedly saying he is “very disappointed” with Putin.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state media that “momentum” from the anchorage summit had been “exhausted” and blamed Ukraine’s European allies for undermining diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington to end the war.

Ushakov, without calling out Rybakov directly, said it was “completely incorrect” to suggest that ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about finding a path toward peace in Ukraine had reached an impasse.