Kremlin Adviser Says U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Still Alive, Contradicting Deputy Foreign Minister

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Thursday that efforts by Russia and the United States to reach a peace deal in Ukraine were still alive, directly contradicting comments from a top Foreign Ministry official who claimed a day earlier that the diplomatic momentum from August’s Alaska summit had faded.
President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, talks that at the time had been billed as an opportunity to break a deadlock in Ukraine peace negotiations. However, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, and Trump has since adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow, repeatedly saying he is “very disappointed” with Putin.
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state media that “momentum” from the anchorage summit had been “exhausted” and blamed Ukraine’s European allies for undermining diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington to end the war.
Ushakov, without calling out Rybakov directly, said it was “completely incorrect” to suggest that ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about finding a path toward peace in Ukraine had reached an impasse.
“The understandings and agreements that were reached in Anchorage might not please everyone. Europeans and the Ukrainian regime, for example, don’t like them,” Ushkakov told the state broadcaster Channel One. “In other words, those who don’t seek a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis don’t like them.”
However, Ushakov insisted, Russian officials will “continue to work with the Americans” based on the conversation Putin and Trump had in Alaska, stressing that the two leaders reached a “substantial understanding.”
The conflicting statements from Moscow come as U.S. officials weigh sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that Putin has previously warned would bring a “whole new level of escalation.”
Trump told reporters at the White House this week that he had “sort of made a decision” on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as his impatience grows over Putin’s refusal to participate in direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
