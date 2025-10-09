Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Adviser Says U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Still Alive, Contradicting Deputy Foreign Minister

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Sergei Bulkin / TASS

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Thursday that efforts by Russia and the United States to reach a peace deal in Ukraine were still alive, directly contradicting comments from a top Foreign Ministry official who claimed a day earlier that the diplomatic momentum from August’s Alaska summit had faded.

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, talks that at the time had been billed as an opportunity to break a deadlock in Ukraine peace negotiations. However, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, and Trump has since adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow, repeatedly saying he is “very disappointed” with Putin.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state media that “momentum” from the anchorage summit had been “exhausted” and blamed Ukraine’s European allies for undermining diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington to end the war.

Ushakov, without calling out Rybakov directly, said it was “completely incorrect” to suggest that ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about finding a path toward peace in Ukraine had reached an impasse.

“The understandings and agreements that were reached in Anchorage might not please everyone. Europeans and the Ukrainian regime, for example, don’t like them,” Ushkakov told the state broadcaster Channel One. “In other words, those who don’t seek a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis don’t like them.”

However, Ushakov insisted, Russian officials will “continue to work with the Americans” based on the conversation Putin and Trump had in Alaska, stressing that the two leaders reached a “substantial understanding.”

The conflicting statements from Moscow come as U.S. officials weigh sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that Putin has previously warned would bring a “whole new level of escalation.”

Trump told reporters at the White House this week that he had “sort of made a decision” on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as his impatience grows over Putin’s refusal to participate in direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more about: United States , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Lukashenko Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Proposal, Says Washington Has ‘No Plan’ for Ukraine War

The Belarusian leader described the ceasefire as an attempt to “probe the ground” and suggested Putin would find it “difficult” to accept.
1 Min read

Kremlin Confirms U.S.-Russia Talks as Trump Envoy Lands in Moscow

Flight trackers and Russian state media footage showed Steve Witkoff’s plane landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport around noon Thursday.
2 Min read

Trump Says Zelensky Ready for Talks With Russia, U.S. Minerals Deal

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump read aloud from a letter he said he had received from Ukraine's Zelensky.
2 Min read
opinion Elena Davlikanova

J.D. Vance Is Wrong About Ukraine … Again

The Republican Vice President has based his so-called peace plan for Ukraine on bad ideas and myths that jeopardize the embattled country’s future.
5 Min read