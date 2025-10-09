Ukraine Orders Evacuation of Children Around Frontline City of Kramatorsk

Ukraine announced on Thursday it was ordering the evacuation of children and their guardians from towns and villages in and around the frontline city of Kramatorsk, citing an uptick in Russian drone attacks.

Kramatorsk, which had a pre-war population of around 147,000 people, lies approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line in the Donetsk region, where the Kremlin has concentrated its firepower since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin in September of that year claimed to have annexed the industrial region alongside three others — despite not having full military control over them.