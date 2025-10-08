Ukrainian Rocket Attack on Belgorod Fitness Center Kills 3

Three people were killed in a Ukrainian rocket strike on the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said early Wednesday, the second deadly attack on the border region this week.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a “public building” in the town of Maslova, less than 20 kilometers (17.4 miles) from the border with Ukraine, was hit and partially destroyed. Two men and a woman were killed, he added.
Gladkov, who traveled to Maslova after the attack, posted photos and videos of a building with its roof and walls blown out. The Moscow Times was able to identify the building as the Prestan Sport Fitness Center, located in a residential area.
The governor said nine other people were injured in the attack. Nearby apartments and vehicles were also damaged, Gladkov added.
It marks the second deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the Belgorod region this week. On Monday, two people were killed in a similar strike on the regional capital after rockets targeted energy infrastructure, leading to power outages.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it downed nearly 30 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region overnight. In total, it reported destroying more than 50 drones across the country.
Meanwhile, a Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed an elderly couple, the region’s governor said.
