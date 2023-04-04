Member of Kremlin Guard Flees Russia, Details Putin’s Secret Life

An officer responsible for providing encrypted communications to President Vladimir Putin said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine and disclosed details about the Russian leader in an interview with the Dossier Center investigative website Tuesday.

Gleb Karakulov had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and accompanied Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years. The unit ensures that Putin and his prime minister are provided with 24/7 encrypted communications.

Karakulov told the Dossier Center he managed to flee with his family to Turkey while accompanying Putin on a visit to Kazakhstan for a summit in mid-October 2022.

Knowing that his defection violated Russian law, Karakulov said: “It would have been an even bigger crime if I had stayed in my job.”

“I consider this man [Putin] a war criminal,” Karakulov told the Dossier Center, which is funded by exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Karakulov is the highest-ranking member of Russia’s special services known to have defected in the country’s modern history, the Dossier Center said.

Over the course of an hour-long interview, he shared details about Putin’s habits, family and health.

Karakulov said Putin still does not use smartphones or the internet and demands that Russian state-run television be available on his foreign trips.