Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Waging Hybrid War Against Country Ahead of Elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned European lawmakers on Tuesday that Russia is waging an “unlimited” interference campaign to try to pull her country into its orbit ahead of parliamentary elections this month.

“On Sept. 28, Moldova will hold the most consequential election in its history,” Sandu said in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

She described what she called an “unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine,” with the Kremlin’s goal “to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use it against Ukraine and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks in the European Union.”

Sandu and her allies in Brussels have long accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people, which borders Ukraine and EU member Romania.