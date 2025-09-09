Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Waging Hybrid War Against Country Ahead of Elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned European lawmakers on Tuesday that Russia is waging an “unlimited” interference campaign to try to pull her country into its orbit ahead of parliamentary elections this month.
“On Sept. 28, Moldova will hold the most consequential election in its history,” Sandu said in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
She described what she called an “unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine,” with the Kremlin’s goal “to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use it against Ukraine and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks in the European Union.”
Sandu and her allies in Brussels have long accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people, which borders Ukraine and EU member Romania.
A vocal critic of the Kremlin since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Sandu has steered Moldova toward closer ties with the West. The country formally opened accession talks with the EU in June 2024.
“Our European path is not just a matter of values. It is a matter of survival,” she told lawmakers. “Precisely because we have advanced greatly on this path, Russia has unleashed its arsenal of hybrid attacks against us. The battlefield is our elections.”
Sandu accused Moscow of deploying a range of tactics, from illicit cryptocurrency financing and disinformation campaigns to outright vote buying.
“Moldova is not alone in protecting its democracy,” she added, noting the support Chisinau has received from Brussels. “The European Union has stood with us financially, technically and politically, and we are deeply grateful.”
European leaders have recently underscored that backing. The leaders of Germany, France and Poland traveled to Moldova last month in a rare joint visit widely seen as a show of solidarity ahead of the vote.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.