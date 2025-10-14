Ousted Russian Supreme Court Judge Implicated in Child Prostitution Investigation

Former Russian Supreme Court Judge Viktor Momotov is facing new accusations of involvement in a child prostitution scheme, adding to charges that he illegally operated hotels while serving in public office, state media reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors told a Moscow court last week that Momotov used his judicial position to conceal and enable criminal activities at a hotel chain where rooms were allegedly rented by the hour for sex work. He is also accused of structuring his businesses to evade roughly 500 million rubles ($6.3 million) in taxes.

New evidence presented in court cites earlier prostitution convictions linked to the Marton hotel chain in the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd and Kaliningrad, according to the state-run news agency TASS. “Minors were also identified among those involved in prostitution,” a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Momotov resigned from the Supreme Court last month after being charged with corruption. He has denied all allegations and said the case is a blow to his health and reputation.