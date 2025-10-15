United Kingdom Declares ‘Russian Oil Is Off the Market’ as it Sanctions Rosneft and Lukoil

The British government on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, four Chinese oil terminals and more than 40 “shadow fleet” tankers accused of helping Moscow move sanctioned crude oil around the world.

London said Rosneft and Lukoil were either benefiting from or supporting the Russian government through their business dealings and described the new sanctions as a “huge blow” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

Rosneft and Lukoil together export 3.1 million barrels of oil per day.

In a statement, the British government said its “strongest sanctions yet” are aimed at “choking off energy revenues” for Russia’s war chest. The restrictions on Rosneft and Lukoil include asset freezes, as well as director disqualifications and trust services sanctions.

“We are sending a clear signal: Russian oil is off the market,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said.