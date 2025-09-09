China Eyes 'Panda Bond' Fundraising by Russian Energy Firms – FT

China is preparing to allow Russian energy companies to issue yuan-denominated bonds on its domestic market for the first time since 2017, the Financial Times reported Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Chinese regulators told executives from major Russian firms at an August meeting in Guangzhou that they would support plans to sell “panda bonds,” FT’s sources said.

Most major Russian energy producers are under U.S. and EU sanctions, and Chinese banks and brokers, the main buyers of panda bonds, would face the risk of secondary sanctions, lawyers told the FT.

The issuance of panda bonds will likely be limited to two or three companies to begin with, the FT reported. Potential borrowers include unsanctioned entities like Rosatom and its affiliates.