Trump Ready to Match EU Tariffs on China, India to Pressure Putin – U.S. Official

The United States is ready to broaden tariffs targeting buyers of Russian oil — if the EU takes similar moves — to hit at revenue Moscow needs for the war in Ukraine, a U.S. official told AFP.

Dialing in to talks between U.S. and EU officials on Tuesday, President Donald Trump raised the possibility of tariffs between 50% and 100% on oil buyers such as China and India, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss these details publicly.

The talks come as EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan, who has spearheaded the bloc's global outreach on preventing Moscow's evasion of sanctions, is leading a delegation in Washington for meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Trump dialed in for discussions alongside Ukraine's prime minister, the U.S. official said.

"The source of the money for the Russian war machine is oil purchases by China and India," the official added. "If you do not get at the source of the money, there's no way to stop the war machine."

Also involved in talks were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and officials from the U.S. Trade Representative's office and State Department.