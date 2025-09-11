Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Adds Author Dmitry Bykov to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Dmitry Bykov. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring on Thursday added exiled author and anti-war intellectual Dmitry Bykov to its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

The designation allows the authorities to freeze bank accounts and block access to financial services without a court ruling. Rosfinmonitoring’s list of “terrorists and extremists” includes more than 17,800 individuals and over 800 organizations.

Russian investigators announced in April that they charged Bykov, who now lives in the U.S., with spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine and evading “foreign agent” obligations.

The Justice Ministry labeled him a “foreign agent” in July 2022.

Law enforcement authorities placed Bykov on a federal wanted list in July. Last month, a Moscow court placed him in pre-trial detention in absentia on both charges.

In December 2023, one of Russia’s leading publishing houses suspended the printing and sale of Bykov’s books over his anti-war views.

Bykov, a critic of President Vladimir Putin and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has taught at Cornell University since 2022 and is now a modern language and cultures professor at the University of Rochester.

Read more about: Rosfinmonitoring

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Adds Entrepreneur Kidnapped at Moscow Train Station to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russian-Armenian tech entrepreneur Areg Shchepikhin was charged last month with offending religious beliefs and inciting extremism.
1 Min read

Russia Adds 14-Year-Olds to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

A father of one of the teenagers said he did not know what crime his son was charged with, adding that he was arrested along with his friends.
1 Min read

Russia’s First Imprisoned War Critic Gorinov Added to ‘Terrorist and Extremist’ List

Alexei Gorinov, a former Moscow councilor, was sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2022 for spreading “fake news” about the military.
1 Min read

Russia Adds DOXA Co-Founder Aramyan to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Armen Aramyan, who fled Russia in 2022 after being sentenced to correctional labor, responded to the news by writing, “It took a while.”
1 Min read