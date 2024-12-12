Russian Lawmakers Expand Criteria for ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ Registry

Russian lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill that expands the grounds for adding individuals to the "terrorists and extremists" registry maintained by state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring.

Current law allows the authorities to include individuals accused in criminal cases of extremist and terrorist activities.

Under the new bill, the grounds for inclusion in the registry would extend to those who commit crimes motivated by political, religious, ideological, racial or national hatred.

​​The bill must now be approved by the upper-house Federation Council and receive President Vladimir Putin’s signature before it can become law.