Athens State Orchestra Cancels Pro-Kremlin Pianist's Concert

President Vladimir Putin and Denis Matsuev at the Kremlin in 2018. kremlin.ru

The Athens State Orchestra has canceled a planned performance by Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, it said in a statement Monday.

“Throughout its many years of activity, the Orchestra has served artistic excellence as well as the values of open dialogue and respect that define the European cultural community,” the orchestra said. “Within this framework, it has chosen to adjust its programming in response to the very recent international situation.”

Matsuev will be replaced by another pianist for the Nov. 21 performance, with details to be announced later.

Matsuev, a prominent pianist known for his support for President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin's policies, including over Ukraine, has not performed in the West since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Putin awarded him the Order of Honor in 2018 for his contribution to Russian culture and the arts.

It is not the first time a Russian musician supportive of Moscow’s policies has seen concerts cancelled in Europe.

In July, Italy’s Royal Palace of Caserta scrapped a performance by conductor Valery Gergiev following public outcry and concerns that his appearance could be exploited as a Kremlin propaganda tool.

Read more about: Music , Greece

