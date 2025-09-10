Athens State Orchestra Cancels Pro-Kremlin Pianist's Concert

The Athens State Orchestra has canceled a planned performance by Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, it said in a statement Monday.

“Throughout its many years of activity, the Orchestra has served artistic excellence as well as the values of open dialogue and respect that define the European cultural community,” the orchestra said. “Within this framework, it has chosen to adjust its programming in response to the very recent international situation.”

Matsuev will be replaced by another pianist for the Nov. 21 performance, with details to be announced later.