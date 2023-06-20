Moscow Ally Kyrgyzstan Sours on Russian Anti-War Emigres

Updated to clarify a quote.

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan are increasingly at odds with the country’s newfound contingent of Russian emigres, with a spate of concert cancellations and the use of facial-recognition technology to track down Russians wanted by Moscow contributing to increased friction.

On Monday the rapper Morgenshtern, who was labeled a “foreign agent” in Russia last year after he criticized the invasion of Ukraine, became the third Russian musician to have a Kyrgyz show canceled this month.

Authorities in the ex-Soviet Central Asian republic, which maintains close ties with Moscow, cited “morality concerns” in the decision issued by the Kyrgyz culture ministry. Promoters of the music festival that Morgenshtern had been set to headline said they received anonymous death threats over the rapper's appearance in the line-up.

But a source close to the Kyrgyz parliament, where deliberations over the concert took place Friday, linked the cancellation to criminal proceedings against Morgenshtern in Russia.

“The main reason [for the cancellation] was the criminal case against Morgenshtern in Russia and his escape from the country without being held accountable,” the source told The Moscow Times Monday on condition of anonymity.

Morgenshtern, whose real name is Alisher Valeyev, left Russia in late 2021 after being accused of promoting drug use in his music videos. A Russian court fined him 100,000 rubles ($1,200) on the charges last year.

Russian authorities are now said to be planning to launch a criminal case against him for violating the rigorous rules imposed on “foreign agents.”