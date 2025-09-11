Russia Urges Poland to Reopen Belarus Border

Russia on Thursday urged Poland to reopen its border with Belarus, Moscow's close ally, calling the closure "destructive" and warning of consequences.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday the closure of the border with Belarus from 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 12 (10 p.m. GMT on Sept. 11), in response to the upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian war games.

"We urge Warsaw to consider the consequences of such destructive steps and to review its decision as soon as possible," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The border closure was to "justify a policy of further escalating tensions in the center of Europe," she added.