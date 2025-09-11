Russia’s National Guard Revives Tank Units, Chief Says

Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) has reintroduced tank units as part of a wider expansion of its heavy weaponry, the force’s chief Viktor Zolotov said Thursday.

According to Zolotov, the agency has “significantly” increased its firepower over the past two years.

“For the first time, tanks and anti-tank guns, self-propelled artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems have been brought into service,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Zolotov as saying.

The reforms began after the June 2023 Wagner mercenary mutiny.

Wagner fighters in tanks reached as far as the outskirts of Moscow during the failed uprising, which was launched against Russia's military leadership over disagreements about the invasion of Ukraine.

By January 2024, Rosgvardia counted some 370,000 personnel, with Zolotov promising further increases to maintain control in Russia as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine.