Russian National Guard Eyes Tanks After Wagner Mutiny

Russia's National Guard may be equipped with tanks and armored vehicles, it said Tuesday, after the army announced it was receiving military hardware from Wagner mercenaries following their failed uprising.

"We have no tanks or long-range heavy weapons. We will supply our forces with those depending on funding," guard head Viktor Zolotov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Formed in 2016 to bolster police in maintaining public order, and answerable to the Kremlin, the "Rosgvardiya" has since taken on a broader role, including by joining the offensive on Ukraine launched last February.