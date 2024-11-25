Putin Offers $4K Signing Bonuses to National Guard Recruits

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday extended a 400,000-ruble ($3,800) sign-on bonus, previously offered to new military recruits, to National Guard personnel enlisting for service in Ukraine.

The bonuses are available to those who sign contracts with the National Guard for at least one year between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, according to Putin’s decree. However, cadets enrolled in the National Guard or Defense Ministry training programs are not eligible.

Putin’s directive updates a July order that first introduced the payments as part of efforts to address troop shortages. In addition to federal incentives, many Russian regions offer supplemental financial bonuses, which have increased over time as enlistment rates have declined.

The National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, is Russia’s internal security force responsible for public safety, law enforcement and maintaining order in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops. The force also protects critical infrastructure, including nuclear facilities and secures transportation routes.

“Rosgvardia units play a special role in ensuring the protection of important infrastructure and transportation communications,” the force’s website states.