Russia will not attend a second planned international summit on peace in Ukraine because it will ignore Moscow’s proposals, a senior diplomat said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that the first summit attended by more than 90 countries in Switzerland last month had “failed.” Moscow and its ally China snubbed the event, while some of the major participants did not sign a communique calling for peace talks and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We’re aware of the intentions of the Kyiv regime and its Western curators to ‘rehabilitate’ themselves for the failed ’peace summit’… and try to hold a similar event [and] invite Russia,” Galuzin told RIA Novosti.