7 EU Members Back Billionaire Fridman’s Bid to Overturn Sanctions – El Mundo

At least seven European Union member states have backed Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s bid to overturn the bloc’s sanctions against him, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Hungary, Slovakia and Luxembourg have reportedly called for Fridman to be removed from the sanctions list, while Italy, Greece, Austria and Croatia are said to view his challenge “favorably.”

Hungary’s ambassador to the EU, with Luxembourg’s support, tried but failed to secure his removal during the bloc’s six-month sanctions review in March.

The EU is due to extend its asset freezes and travel bans later in September, covering nearly 2,500 individuals and entities, including Fridman.