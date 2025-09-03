U.K. Imposes Sanctions on Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, Kremlin-Backed Youth Group

The United Kingdom on Wednesday imposed sanctions on eight Russian individuals and three organizations, accusing them of participating in the alleged deportation and “indoctrination” of Ukrainian children.
The new measures target a network of officials and state-backed groups that London claims are central to a systematic campaign to relocate children from occupied Ukrainian territories to what British officials describe as “re-education camps” inside Russia.
“To take a child from their home and seek to forcibly erase their heritage and upbringing through lies and disinformation can never be tolerated,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. “No child should ever be a pawn of war, and that is why we are holding those responsible to account.”
The U.K. Foreign Office estimates that nearly 20,000 children have been forcibly transferred to Russia since the 2022 invasion, with some 6,000 sent to “re-education camps.”
Among the individuals and entities sanctioned are Aymani Kadyrova, the mother of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which she heads. The other designated entities are the government-funded movements Volunteers of Victory and the state-led youth organization Movement of the First.
The list of sanctioned individuals also includes Zamid Chalaev, a Chechen police commander; Valery Mayorov, head of the state-funded Teenage Programs Center; and Anastasia Akkuratova, the Russian Education Ministry’s head of children’s rights. At least two senior officials from the republic of Tatarstan were also sanctioned.
The British government said its latest sanctions are supported by defense intelligence, demonstrating “a long-standing Russification policy in illegally temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood.”
Moscow has denied allegations that it has forcibly taken children from Ukraine, instead arguing that it moves them to safety and away from active combat zones.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) disputed that justification in 2023, issuing arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their roles in the alleged forced deportations.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.