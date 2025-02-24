U.K. Unveils Sweeping Sanctions on Russia and Its Global Backers

The U.K. government on Monday announced more than 100 new sanctions targeting individuals and entities supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

Described as the largest sanctions package since the early days of the war, the measures aim to disrupt "Russia's military machine, entities in third countries who support it and the fragile supply networks that it relies on," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

London has imposed sanctions on 1,900 individuals and organizations linked to the Kremlin since February 2022. The latest sanctions expand that list to include arms producers and suppliers in Central Asia, Turkey, Thailand, India and China.

Among the newly sanctioned individuals is North Korea's Defense Minister No Kwang Chol, along with senior North Korean military officials accused of facilitating the deployment of more than 11,000 North Korean troops to the conflict.

"Today's action, the largest in almost three years, underscores the U.K.'s commitment to Ukraine," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. "Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin's aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace."