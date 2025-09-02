Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Kursk Region

Authorities in the southwestern Kursk region said on Tuesday that two men were killed after they stepped on a mine near the border with Ukraine.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein identified the two victims as men aged 38 and 28, but did not give out their names. He said the men entered a mine field near the village of Popovka, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Khinshtein said both died at the scene of the mine explosion. The governor urged civilians to exercise “extreme caution” given the dangers posed by unexploded ordinances throughout the Kursk region’s border areas, where Ukrainian forces staged an incursion last August.

Russia’s military said in April that it had cleared the region of all Ukrainian forces following a successful counteroffensive, during which North Korea sent thousands of its own troops to help Moscow.