Russian Missile and Drone Attack Kills at Least 14 in Kyiv

Russian missiles and drones struck residential areas in Kyiv early Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said showed Moscow’s disregard for ongoing peace negotiations.

Emergency workers and residents cleared shattered glass and debris from streets in central Kyiv, where one strike left a five-story crater and ripped an apartment building in two, images posted by Zelensky showed.

Mattresses dangled from destroyed balconies. Windows of nearby homes and businesses were blown out. Among the dead were three children, with the youngest being two years old, city officials said.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war,” Zelensky said on social media, calling for tougher sanctions and a stronger response from allies.

Kyiv, once relatively shielded from Russian aerial assaults, has suffered repeated deadly strikes in recent months. In July, one of the worst barrages killed more than 30 people, including five children.