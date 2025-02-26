Zelensky Eyes Trump Meeting Friday, Russia Launches Deadly Strikes

Zelensky's refusal to sign a first draft of the accord delivered to him in Kyiv by the U.S. treasury secretary was met with anger by Trump, who called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" afterward.

"This deal could be a great success or simply disappear. Whether it is a big success, I think, depends on our conversation with president Trump. We'll draw conclusions after," he said.

Further discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials would determine the nature of security guarantees for Ukraine and the exact sums of money at stake in the accords.

"This is a start, this is a framework agreement," he told journalists at the presidential administration.

Officials late on Tuesday said they had come to an agreement following protracted negotiations but Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv that more difficult work lay ahead.

Discussions surrounding the deal that would grant the United States preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for U.S. support were fraught.

His comments about the deal and U.S. visit came just after Russian artillery killed at least five people in the war-battered east of the country and a drone barrage claimed two more lives near Kyiv, including a Ukrainian journalist.

Zelensky, who has come under mounting pressure from U.S. officials to sign the accord, told reporters — including from AFP — that Ukrainian and U.S. officials were working to confirm a meeting with Trump in Washington on Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he hopes to visit Washington this week to meet Donald Trump and discuss future U.S. support for Ukraine and a minerals deal that had inflamed tensions between the leaders over recent weeks.

The Kremlin has also sought to woo Trump by lavishing praise on the U.S. leader and by encouraging American investments in natural resources in Ukrainian territory controlled by Russian forces.

Russian and U.S. diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving issues related to their embassies, Russia's foreign minister said, as tensions ease between the two countries.

But both Moscow and Kyiv have stepped up aerial attacks on their energy and military facilities, even as Trump pushes for a deal to end the conflict launched by Russia more than three years ago.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard explosions ringing out after Russia launched its drone barrage, which the Ukrainian air force later said consisted of 177 drones of various types targeting regions across the country.

Deadly attacks

The Ukrinform news agency announced Wednesday afternoon that its journalist Tetiana Kulyk was among those killed in the attack.

"Her untimely death has shocked her colleagues and is a huge loss for the agency," the agency said in a statement.

The university where Kulyk's husband worked said it was likely that he was at home with her at the time of the strike, and authorities said they had found a second body.

And Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said one of its facilities had been damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region, without elaborating.

On the front line, Russian forces have been clawing their way towards the town of Kostyantynivka and intensively bombarding the civilian hub in the eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia.

Regional authorities said five people were killed and 11 were wounded in the latest Russian strikes that attest to the difficult fighting for Ukrainian forces that are facing down a better-resourced and large Russian army across the sprawling front line.

Ukraine however announced on Wednesday that it launched a successful counterattack in the Donetsk region, gaining control over the village of Kotlyne near a key transit artery and the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry said separately that its forces had gained control over two more villages in the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise offensive in August last year.

Energy facilities damaged

It earlier said its air defense units had shot down 128 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions and annexed Crimea, in one of the largest Ukrainian attacks since the start of the war in February 2022.

Kyiv has stepped up air strikes against energy and military facilities on Russian territory in recent months, in what it says is a response to Moscow's bombardment of its cities and energy infrastructure.

In addition to the Krasnodar region, known for its Black Sea resorts, drone attacks also targeted the Russian regions of Bryansk and Kursk, which border Ukraine, according to the ministry.

No major damage was immediately reported by Russian media or authorities.

But Andriy Kovalenko, an official responsible for countering disinformation at the Ukrainian security council, said there was an attack on the Russian port of Tuapse.

Kovalenko said the town was a key Russian cargo port that has one of the country's largest oil terminals.