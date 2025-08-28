Kremlin Denies Report of Russian Drones Spying on U.S. Weapons Routes in Germany

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a report that Russia or its proxies have used drones to monitor U.S. and allied weapons shipments moving through eastern Germany.
U.S. officials told The New York Times they suspect Russia or operatives working for its intelligence services of flying drones over supply routes in the German state of Thuringia.
Defense analysts suggest Moscow may be seeking details on arms manufacturers and logistics for deliveries into Ukraine via Poland, information that could aid potential sabotage operations in Europe, the newspaper said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he had not seen the report but rejected it outright.
“It’s hard to imagine, since the Germans would have clearly noticed and hardly stayed silent. This sounds more like another false newspaper report,” Peskov said.
A spokesman for Germany’s armed forces told the business magazine Wirtschaftswoche that Berlin considered the alleged drone flights a “considerable security risk,” prompting the deployment of anti-drone systems at bases in the region.
German intelligence officials reportedly believe some of the drones may have been manufactured in Iran and launched from ships in the Baltic Sea, which borders northwestern Russia. U.S. officials confirmed the flights but said they could not determine their origin.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.