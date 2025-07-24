Ex-Tambov Governor Arrested on Bribery Charges, Reports Say

The former governor of central Russia’s Tambov region has been arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday, citing law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Maksim Yegorov, who served as governor from 2021 to 2024, was charged with taking “large bribe,” and investigators were reportedly conducting searches at multiple locations linked to him, including in Moscow and the Tambov region.

There was no official confirmation of his arrest.

Yegorov worked in the private sector before joining the Tambov regional government in 2016. He later held a post in the Construction Ministry.

President Vladimir Putin appointed him as the acting governor of Tambov in October 2021, and he was subsequently elected to the role in September 2022.

Putin replaced Yegorov in November 2024 with Yevgeny Pervyshov, the former mayor of the southern city of Krasnodar, who had fought in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past year, a growing number of senior officials across Russia have faced criminal investigations into alleged corruption, particularly in regions bordering Ukraine, amid reports of embezzlement of funds allocated for border defenses.