Russia Revokes Citizenship of Azerbaijani-Born MMA Fighter Amid Diplomatic Spat

An Azerbaijani-born MMA fighter said Russian authorities revoked his citizenship, the latest fallout from a growing diplomatic row between Moscow and Baku.

Javid Rzaev, 30, told the RBC news outlet that he was informed of the decision by an FSB security officer in the southern Saratov region.

Pro-Kremlin media published a video on Wednesday purporting to show the moment Rzaev was told his Russian passport was being annulled over actions allegedly threatening the country’s “political and social stability.” The officer in the video said Rzaev could appeal the decision within 30 days.

Rzaev is currently serving a two-year corrective labor sentence over a nightclub altercation. He was convicted of aggravated assault in April for attacking a DJ in November 2023.

The Russian Boxing Federation banned Rzaev for life last July and filed a complaint with police after he called a fellow fighter a “Russian pig” during a tournament in Moscow. He later posted a video apology on Instagram, calling Russia his home and expressing hope to “earn back” the public’s trust.