Chechen Woman Who Fled Abusive Family Briefly Detained in Georgia, Activists Say

Georgian police briefly detained a 24-year-old Chechen woman who had fled domestic abuse in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, human rights activists said.

Laura Avtorkhanova had been living in a shelter in Tbilisi after escaping what activists described as an abusive and controlling household. According to the rights group Marem, which supports women in the North Caucasus, Avtorkhanova had informed her family in a written note that she was leaving voluntarily and asked them not to look for her.

Despite this, her relatives filed a missing persons report with the Georgian authorities, prompting her to obtain a protective order. Marem said police assured Avtorkhanova they would notify her if any family members arrived in Georgia.

On Sunday, Marem said Avtorkhanova was “abducted” near the Tbilisi shelter by her sister and five others, identified only as Chechens. A shelter employee who tried to intervene was allegedly assaulted.

The group of six reportedly attempted to coerce Avtorkhanova into telling police she intended to return to Russia willingly.