Friend of Abducted Chechen Woman Sentenced to Community Service

A St. Petersburg woman was sentenced to 20 hours of community service on Friday after staging a protest over alleged inaction by law enforcement to investigate her friend’s disappearance.
Police arrested Lena Patyayeva while protesting on the Akhmat Kadyrov Bridge in southwestern St. Petersburg on Wednesday, citing alleged violations of Covid-19 restrictions.
The human rights group NC SOS said Patyayeva was denied access to her lawyer for at least 48 hours after her arrest. She was found guilty of holding an unauthorized protest and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service, the group said.
Patyayeva was protesting what she described as authorities’ sluggish investigation into the disappearance of her friend Seda Suleimanova.
Suleimanova fled Chechnya in October 2022 after relatives threatened to kill her for refusing an arranged marriage.
In August 2023, Russian police officers and unidentified Chechen men abducted Suleimanova from her St. Petersburg apartment, where she had been living with her ethnic Russian fiance. NC SOS said authorities later claimed she had returned to Chechnya “voluntarily.”
She has not been heard from since. The last known image of her — wearing a long dress and headscarf — was posted by Chechnya’s human rights commissioner days after her forced return.
NC SOS said federal investigators launched a criminal probe into Suleimanova’s disappearance in April 2024.
Patyayeva has been actively searching for Suleimanova, whom some fear may have been killed in a so-called “honor killing” — a practice in which a woman is murdered by a relative, typically a man, for allegedly bringing shame to her family.
Patyayeva said her protest and sentencing helped raise awareness of Suleimanova’s case, NC SOS reported on Telegram.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.