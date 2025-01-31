Friend of Abducted Chechen Woman Sentenced to Community Service

A St. Petersburg woman was sentenced to 20 hours of community service on Friday after staging a protest over alleged inaction by law enforcement to investigate her friend’s disappearance.

Police arrested Lena Patyayeva while protesting on the Akhmat Kadyrov Bridge in southwestern St. Petersburg on Wednesday, citing alleged violations of Covid-19 restrictions.

The human rights group NC SOS said Patyayeva was denied access to her lawyer for at least 48 hours after her arrest. She was found guilty of holding an unauthorized protest and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service, the group said.

Patyayeva was protesting what she described as authorities’ sluggish investigation into the disappearance of her friend Seda Suleimanova.