Friend of Abducted Chechen Woman Goes Missing After Arrest in St. Petersburg

An activist who picketed in support of her missing Chechen friend has disappeared after being detained by police in St. Petersburg, the human rights group NC SOS said Thursday.

Lena Patyayeva staged a protest on Wednesday, criticizing what she described as authorities’ sluggish investigation into the disappearance of Seda Suleimanova. Patyayeva befriended Suleimanova while the young woman was fleeing her conservative Chechen family.

Police detained Patyayeva on the Akhmat Kadyrov Bridge in southwestern St. Petersburg, citing alleged violations of Covid restrictions. She was later charged with “organizing mass protests,” an administrative offense.

NC SOS said lawyers were denied access to Patyayeva at two police stations where she was believed to be held. A court scheduled to hear her case claimed it had no record of her whereabouts.