Millions of Moscow residents were placed under a heat advisory Thursday as forecasters warned of potentially record-breaking temperatures, just days after powerful storms swept through the capital.

City services were placed on high alert amid forecasts that temperatures could reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2°F) on Thursday and remain elevated until the weekend.

If reached, that would surpass Moscow’s previous daily record of 33.4°C, set on July 10, 1996, according to Yevgeny Tishkovets, chief forecaster at the Phobos weather center.

Tishkovets also said the capital recorded its warmest night since 1996 between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“We expect temperature records in Rostov-on-Don, Luhansk [in occupied Ukraine], Kaluga and Moscow,” he told state television.