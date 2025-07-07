Russia Targets Emigres in Kazakhstan With Back Tax Demands

Russia has started requiring its citizens living in Kazakhstan to pay back taxes as it grapples with a steep budget deficit and shrinking tax revenues, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday.

The Federal Tax Service has started issuing notices requiring citizens living in Kazakhstan to pay full individual income taxes for 2022 and 2023, according to Vedomosti.

The demands reportedly affect Russians who were employed by Kazakh companies and paid local taxes under Kazakhstan’s tax regime, often between 5 and 20%.

Despite that, Russian tax authorities are treating such employment as remote work performed from Russian territory, meaning the workers could now be liable for Russia’s 13% income tax rate, or more if classified as high earners.

“Requests for advice on double taxation of labor income earned in Kazakhstan are becoming widespread,” said Ilya Nazarov, managing partner at GidPrava Consulting Group. “This affects regular employees as well as managers who already paid tax locally.”

Under Russian law, anyone who spent 183 or more days in Russia during a calendar year is considered a tax resident.

Tax inspectors have concluded that if an individual was a Russian tax resident yet worked for a Kazakh firm, then their work must have been performed remotely from Russia and is therefore subject to Russian taxation, Linda Kurkulite, a lawyer and author of the Telegram channel Tax Consultant’s Diary, told Vedomosti.