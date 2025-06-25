Russia Permits Army Commanders to Detain Soldiers Without Court Approval

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree giving military commanders in combat zones the authority to arrest soldiers for infractions without a court ruling.

The decree, which amends the Armed Forces’ Disciplinary Code, reflects a broader effort to tighten control over troops in the fourth year of the invasion of Ukraine.

Unit commanders will now be able to sentence their soldiers to up to 10 days of arrest in makeshift detention sites near the front lines known as guardhouses, a power previously reserved for garrison military courts.

Under the new rules, commanders can conduct an internal investigation and, within two days of its conclusion, either forward the case materials to a court or take disciplinary action against the soldier themselves.