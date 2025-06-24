Russian Drone Strike Kills 3 Near Sumy, Including 5-Year-Old

Russian drone attacks killed three people near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, including a five-year-old child, local authorities said Tuesday.
“As a result of the enemy attack, a five-year-old boy, a 52-year-old man, and an 84-year-old woman died,” the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office said. “Six more people, including two 17-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were injured.”
Officials said seven residential buildings were destroyed, and 22 homes and six vehicles were damaged.
Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy region’s military administration, said the boy’s body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.
“The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes, but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep — forever,” Hryhorov said.
Elsewhere, Russian drone strikes wounded five people in Kharkiv and four others in the Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities said.
The strikes came a day after Ukraine said Russian drone and missile attacks killed 10 people in Kyiv and targeted multiple regions.
Meanwhile, in Russia, authorities said Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone targeted a residential building in the Moscow region overnight, wounding two people, including a pregnant woman.
Around 100 people, including 30 children, were forced to leave the apartment building, according to regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov. Two more drones were shot down, he added.
