Russian Drone Strike Kills 3 Near Sumy, Including 5-Year-Old

Russian drone attacks killed three people near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, including a five-year-old child, local authorities said Tuesday.

“As a result of the enemy attack, a five-year-old boy, a 52-year-old man, and an 84-year-old woman died,” the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office said. “Six more people, including two 17-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were injured.”

Officials said seven residential buildings were destroyed, and 22 homes and six vehicles were damaged.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy region’s military administration, said the boy’s body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.

“The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes, but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep — forever,” Hryhorov said.