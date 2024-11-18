Russian Strike Kills 11 in Northeast Ukraine’s Sumy

A Russian missile strike killed 11 people, including two children, in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday evening, authorities in Ukraine said Monday.

The missile strike on a nine-story apartment building prompted an evacuation of more than 400 residents from the damaged building, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office identified two of the people killed in the blast as a nine-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Local military officials said 84 people, including 11 children, were injured in the attack.

Law enforcement authorities said they launched a pre-trial investigation into premeditated murder with the violation of laws and customs of war.