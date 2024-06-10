Zelensky Denies Russian Foothold in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday denied Russian troops had captured a village in the northeastern Sumy region, where the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov previously claimed Moscow's forces had advanced.

Kadyrov said on Sunday that Russian forces had seized the border village of Ryzhivka. There was no immediate comment from Russia's Defense Ministry and a local Ukrainian official denied the claim.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were "in full control" in the Sumy region and that Russian sabotage groups operating there had been "destroyed."

"As for the village of Ryzhivka, the occupier tried to implement a propaganda operation there," he said on social media. "As of this morning, the Russian flag in the village was destroyed, and there is no occupant presence."

Zelensky said fighting in the industrial Donetsk region was "the most difficult" and that Ukrainian forces were doing everything to stabilize their positions there.