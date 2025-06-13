Ukraine Receives 1.2K More Bodies of Killed Soldiers From Russia

Ukrainian authorities said Friday that they received 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia as part of an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul.
“The bodies of 1,200 deceased persons were returned to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement. “According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.”
Russia announced last week that it would unilaterally transfer the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, a move Ukraine has described as an “exchange.”
The agreement appeared in doubt over the weekend after Russia accused Ukraine of failing to collect the first set of bodies, while Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of playing a “dirty political game.”
Earlier this week, Russia said it handed over the remains of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers in the first stage of the arrangement.
The transfer of bodies and ongoing prisoner swaps are the only tangible outcomes from two rounds of direct peace talks in Istanbul.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.