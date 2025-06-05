Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Backs Global Russian Language Promotion Center

Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky and Russky Mir Supervisory Board Chairwoman Yelena Yampolskaya (R-L) attend a meeting of the Presidential Council for State Policy on Promoting the Russian Language and Languages of the Peoples of Russia. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed support for a proposal to create a national center that would promote Russian as a second language around the world.

“I think creating a special center will benefit the promotion of the Russian language,” Putin said at a council meeting on state language policy implementation.

He ordered the Kremlin and his cabinet to begin work on a “university-based national interdepartmental scientific and methodological center for the promotion of the Russian language in the world.”

Nikita Gusev, acting chancellor of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, who made the proposal, said the work would build on “an ecosystem of Russia’s presence abroad” created by government agencies like the Foreign Ministry.

Gusev said a more detailed proposal would be presented at the next council on Russian language state policy with Putin’s approval.

Read more about: Putin , Russian influence

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Confronted by Kremlin Insider Over Ukraine, U.S. Intel Reportedly Tells Biden

An unnamed member of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle has directly confronted him over mistakes and mismanagement of the war in Ukraine, The...

Muted Festivities for Putin’s 70th Birthday Amid War, International Isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will mark his 70th birthday Friday with little fanfare as the war in Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and plunged...

Scholz Demands 'Complete' Russian Withdrawal on Call with Putin

The German chancellor urged Putin to "come to a diplomatic solution as quickly as possible" following Ukraine's swift counteroffensive.

At Russia's Inaugural Africa Summit, Moscow Sells Sovereignty

The Kremlin is leaning on its "anti-colonial" past for greater influence in Africa.