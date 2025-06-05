Moscow’s British Council Ban to Make Living and Studying Abroad More Difficult for Russians

Russia on Thursday declared the British Council an “undesirable organization,” a move that is likely to make it more difficult for Russian citizens to study and live abroad.

The British Council is one of the organizers of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), one of the world’s most widely used academic English exams for non-native speakers.

By outlawing the British Council as “undesirable,” any cooperation with the organization is now illegal in Russia. Experts warn that this may also imply the British Council-administered IELTS test.

If they cannot prove their English proficiency with the IELTS exam, Russian students and scholars will face limited international academic opportunities, and those seeking to live and work in English-speaking countries will have difficulties getting a visa.

For example, IELTS results are accepted by United Kingdom Visas and Immigration as proof of English if a person wants to live, work or study in the U.K.