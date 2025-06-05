Aeroflot CEO Wants Limits on Western Aircraft in Russia

The CEO of Russia’s flagship carrier, Aeroflot, said the government needs to regulate the share of domestic and foreign aircraft in order to prop up its ambitious domestic manufacturing plans and overcome wartime sanctions.

Aeroflot’s fleet of Airbus and Boeing planes has been hit by a slew of incidents after the U.S. and EU banned the supply of aircraft and components to Russia over the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

That summer, Russia announced plans to build more than 1,000 civilian aircraft by 2030. In the three years since, the number of aircraft to roll off production lines remained in the single digits amid delays and manufacturing challenges.

Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alexandrovsky told the Kommersant business newspaper that the airline has adapted to the sanctions.

“We’ve significantly adjusted and improved our forecasts. I don’t rule out that we’ll be able to further raise our forecast over time,” he said.

Aeroflot’s confidence stems from the mutual understanding with Russia’s aviation industry that “we need an efficient fleet of aircraft currently being developed,” Alexandrovsky said.

“Even if opportunities open to access international markets and supplies of foreign aircraft, the ratio of Russian and Western aircraft should be fairly strictly regulated at the state level,” he told Kommersant.