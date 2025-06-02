Russian and Ukrainian Negotiators Arrive in Istanbul for Second Round of Talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have arrived in Istanbul for a second round of renewed peace talks on Monday, just a day after Ukraine launched stunning coordinated drone attacks on airbases across Russia and as nightly drone strikes continued on both sides.

Russia’s delegation, led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, arrived Sunday, while Ukraine’s team, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, flew in early Monday. Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin is expected to take part in the talks, according to a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry cited by RIA Novosti.

The two sides last met in Istanbul on May 16, when they agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. However, those talks failed to produce a broader ceasefire agreement, let alone a roadmap to end the war, which has been a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump since he took office in January.

During that first round of talks, Russian negotiators reportedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from four partially occupied regions in eastern Ukraine. According to The Economist, Moscow also threatened to capture the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Since then, Ukrainian officials say around 50,000 Russian troops have massed near Sumy in preparation for a possible offensive. President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have hinted that further territorial ambitions remain on the table.