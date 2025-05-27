Can Ukraine Freely Use Long-Range Western Weapons Against Russia? It’s Complicated.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appeared Monday to reveal that Ukraine’s allies — namely, Britain, the U.S. and France, as well as Germany — had lifted all restrictions on Kyiv’s use of Western weapons to strike military targets on Russian territory. It looked like a bold step to untie Ukraine's hands and give it greater freedom to defend itself.

But a day later, the picture is less clear. On Tuesday, Merz’s deputy and Finance Minister, Lars Klingbeil, told reporters that “There is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government had in place.”

The new German leader’s predecessor Olaf Scholz had resisted calls to donate German-made Taurus missiles to Ukraine — even ruling it out in a debate during February’s election — arguing that doing so risked drawing Berlin into direct conflict with Russia.

Merz’s response to Klingbeil does little to resolve any confusion.

"The issue of limiting the range of deployed weapons played a role a few months and a few years ago. As far as I know, and as I said yesterday, the countries that imposed range limitations have long since abandoned these requirements," he said at a press conference in Finland.

"In this respect, yesterday in Berlin, I described something that has been happening for months: namely, that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons it receives, even beyond its own borders, against military targets on Russian territory," he added.

Kyiv has been appealing to Berlin for its Taurus missiles, which can reach targets as far as 500 kilometers behind the front lines — hundreds of kilometers further than the range of the British Storm Shadow, French SCALP and American ATACMS missiles already in Ukraine’s arsenal.