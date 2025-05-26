Ukrainian Drones Target Industrial Sites Across Russia

Dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted industrial sites across Russia late Sunday and early Monday morning, Russian media and officials reported.
The attacks came in waves, with Russia’s Defense Ministry saying it downed 96 Ukrainian drones overnight and 12 more on Monday morning across several regions. Aviation authorities temporarily halt flights in and out of multiple cities, including Moscow.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 10 drones were downed near the capital. No casualties were reported in the strikes near Moscow or in other regions.
In the republic of Tatarstan, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine’s border, air defenses were reportedly activated near Yelabuga. The town is home to the Alabuga industrial zone, a major drone supplier for the Russian military.
The Alabuga industrial zone last came under Ukrainian drone attack in April 2024.
In the Ivanovo region, around 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the border, local officials said drones damaged facilities in an unspecified industrial zone early Monday. Some residents claimed the Dmitriyevsky Chemical Plant was hit in the attack, though there was no confirmation from the authorities.
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council spokesman Andriy Kovalenko said the plant produces components for Russian military equipment, including missiles.
Residents also reported explosions overnight at the site of NPO Splav, a rocket manufacturer in the Tula region. The Telegram news channel Astra, citing those accounts, said it could not verify whether the facility, which was targeted already twice this month, had been struck again.
