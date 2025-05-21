Support The Moscow Times!
Salaries for Russian Freelancers Abroad See 14% Increase in 2024

Russian expatriates employed by Russian companies saw their average wages rise 14% over the past year, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a survey of freelance workers.

The highest demand for remote workers was in Russia’s IT, advertising, edtech and other creative sectors, while manufacturing, healthcare, transport and construction continued to rely on Russia-based specialists, the newspaper said.

Among IT workers, web developers saw the largest wage increases, with average monthly pay up 26%, followed by a 15% rise for programmers. The figures were based on a survey of more than 2,000 freelance workers conducted by the Russian platform Solar Staff.

Job recruiters attributed the pay growth among expat workers in part to a new tax rule that caps income tax for remote workers at 13% starting this year, according to Kommersant.

The wage growth among expats comes amid broader increases in Russian salaries. Monthly pay hit a 16-year high in December, with average pre-tax earnings at 128,665 rubles ($1,433), according to state statistics.

For 2024 overall, average monthly wages rose 19.3% year-on-year to 87,952 rubles ($980).

An estimated 700,000 to 1.5 million tech workers left Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of mobilization, political oppression and economic instability.

Fewer than half are believed to have returned despite government efforts to lure them back with financial incentives and military exemptions.

