Russia Seeks to Lure Back Wartime Emigres – But Offers Few Incentives

Russian officials are working to lure back the hundreds of thousands of citizens who moved abroad since the launch of the country's military offensive against Ukraine — but have so far given them little, if any, incentive to go back.

Between 700,000 and 1.5 million Russians are estimated to have left the country following the February 2022 offensive, either out of opposition to the war or fear of being sent to the frontlines.

For the Kremlin, this mass exodus of predominantly young, educated workers — widely called relokanti (which translates to “those who’ve relocated”) — is a matter of urgency, as it exacerbates the country’s economic and demographic woes, the latter of which Moscow considers a national security issue.

President Vladimir Putin in June claimed that half of the Russians who left the country after the start of the conflict have since returned, and more of them are still returning.

His speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum prompted officials, such as State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, to renew calls for emigres to come home.

“Our citizens who remain in Western countries need to think about where they went, what they found, and what awaits them,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. “Considering what is happening, it is right to finally start being rational. Today there is an opportunity to return, but tomorrow, due to the hysteria being whipped up in Western Europe, [this opportunity] might be gone.”

Pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kots published a letter in the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid which he purported was written by an IT specialist who left Russia for Europe after February 2022, but soon faced Russophobia and a lack of social support. Until recently, the IT specialist described himself as a “liberal,” but meeting a Serbian man who compared present-day Russia to Yugoslavia in the 1990s changed his mind.

“I returned to Russia, and I am very happy about it,” the letter’s author — who many speculated was Kots himself — wrote. “I’m not leaving my homeland again. I will raise my son (or more than one son, if God wills it) here and will pass all this on to him. And I won’t let my homeland down now, believe me.”

Despite officials’ calls and propaganda efforts, no substantial incentives to lure back Russian emigres have emerged.

While a “reverse relocation” program for IT specialists was discussed in 2022, it was ultimately not needed, digital development minister Maksut Shadayev claimed, as those who left Russia were returning on their own. He said that deferment from military service for IT workers and the fact that "life in Russia is in many ways better" than abroad had lured many back.